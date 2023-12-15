Lil Baby Drops Off Two-Pack With "Crazy" And "350"

Lil Baby has not been dropping the same quality in most people's eyes since 2021, and especially 2020 with My Turn. The Atlanta, Georgia product still possesses great technical ability, but a fair amount believe he is dropping the same tracks with different titles. Over the past couple of months, Baby has been featured on some other artist's singles. Just last Friday, December 8, he and French Montana collided on "Okay."

In the middle of October, we saw him dip his toes into electronic with Flowdan and Skrillex on "Pepper." That one did not bode well for Baby, as he mumbled his way through his verse. The last time we heard solo material from him was back in July with "Merch Madness." However, he has just broken that streak.

Listen To "Crazy" And "350" By Lil Baby

A couple of days ago, RapTV's Instagram account shared that Lil Baby was teasing some new music in the form of cover art. Well, those have just come to fruition. "Power" and "350" are the names of the tracks, and they appear to be a part of a two-pack for right now. Both songs feature the regular lyrics we come to expect from him. The beats are solid, with "Power" containing flurries of piano keys. "350" is a moodier cut, but the beat sort of drowns out Baby's vocals. They are solid efforts in general, though.

Quotable Lyrics (From "Crazy"):

No matter how hard it can get

That boy on the top of the list

I put up a wall and block all of this s***

Stay on my feet, I can't fall a lil bit

They killed my man, we was all a lil sick

Tryna get to a point where we all can get rich

