Lil Baby Confirms He's "Finishing Up" New Album

Lil Baby's last album It's Only Me, dropped last year in October. The record continues to get plenty of attention and two of its tracks have surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. But Baby is already looking forward to 2024 when he's expected to release a new album. He recently took to Instagram to update fans on what his life has been like, including a pretty significant update on how the new album is coming along.

“Don’t Mind Me I’m Just Living Finishing Up The Album,” Lil Baby captioned a post that featured a compilation of recent pics of what he's been up to. He concludes the compilation with a short snippet of unreleased music to tease fans with the sound of the new record. In the comments, fans express their excitement for a potential new album from Baby and encourage him to release it sooner rather than later. "Yea we know, make it quick. The streets been waiting," one of the top comments reads. Check out the new post and snippet below.

Whenever Lil Baby releases a new album it's a major event. His last two albums have hit number one on the Billboard 200 and both are packed full of major features. Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Future, and many more appear on It's Only Me. While Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Wayne all pop up on its predecessor My Turn.

Lil Baby has been caught up in some pretty notable drama in the past few months. Back in October, a rather brief interaction he had with Chrisean Rock got him involved in Rock's indefinitely ongoing beef with Blueface. A month before that there was a shooting during one of Baby's shows in Memphis. The shooting resulted in a fan being hospitalized. Some videos of the fan shared from his hospital bed made the rounds online in the days following the shooting. What do you think of Lil Baby revealing that he's finishing up his new album? Let us know in the comment section below.

