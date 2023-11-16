Lil Baby Gifts Ralo Another $50K: Watch

Earlier this month, Ralo was released from federal prison after serving six years on drug conspiracy charges. He's been met with plenty of love since his release from fans and peers alike. The artist made it clear that he was coming out with no beef last week, reflecting on the friends that supported him while he was behind bars.

"Idk why da f*ck all the blogs acting as if I got out on sum beef Sh*t," he wrote. "But let's be clear - Money Bagg became Muslim since I been down and I forever put Islam over everything so it's no beef in my heart at all for him. Boggie, Mozzy, 42, G or whoever amongst him. I'm just #TeamDolph so the internet just gone stir up sh*t." He also shouted out those who made sure he was covered financially during his prison stay on his new track "First Day Out." On the song, he mentions getting $40K from Lil Durk and 21 Savage, and $10K from Money Man. He also mentioned Lil Baby, claiming that the rapper gave him $50K.

Ralo Accepts Lil Baby's Generous Gift

It's not the only payment he's gotten from Lil Baby recently, however. In a new clip Lil Baby's seen giving him yet another $50K. "Pleasure doing business," Ralo says, flexing the fat stack of cash. While many commenters are commending Lil Baby for the generous gift, others are being pretty critical of the gesture. Some think that it was money he was owed as opposed to a gift, with some even speculating that Lil Baby was "extorted."

Ralo responded to the negative comments on No Jumper's Instagram page. "I just did 6 years in federal prison, I never read and heard so much negative sht in my life," he wrote. "Why the hell everybody wish bad on people, that sht cr*zy. Lil baby my brother..." What do you think of Lil Baby giving Ralo $50K after he was released from prison? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

