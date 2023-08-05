Lil Baby’s Restaurant Responds To Terrible Review

Last month, Atlanta-born rapper Lil Baby opened his own seafood restaurant in his hometown. The opening ceremony for the restaurant, The Seafood Menu Restaurant and Takeout, seemingly went off without a hitch. The event brought in a huge crowd of fans who were eager to taste what Lil Baby had to offer. At the time, it was also reported that Lil Baby plans to expand the venture, creating a franchise. He even wants to bottle up some of the restaurant’s signature sauces, so that fans can purchase them at their local grocery stores.

One self-proclaimed seafood lover, however, seems to have had a pretty disappointing experience with the restaurant. She posted a video review of the food, which later went viral. In the video, she shows what she received, claiming to have gotten shorted on her meal. Apparently, the restaurant only gave her four shrimp when she paid for six. She also showed a photo of a piece of fish that appeared to be cut in half, which she claims the restaurant tried to hide with a different piece of fish.

Lil Baby’s Restaurant Claps Back

As expected, the review raised some eyebrows, as many fans were looking forward to trying the restaurant. The Seafood Menu has now responded to the review, however, emphasizing their commitment to “enhancing [their] services.” “Seafood Menu greatly appreciates all feedback, regardless of its nature, as it contributes to the continuous improvement of our customer service,” they wrote. “We recently became aware of a video circulating on social media, which appears to depict a to-go order from our opening day.”

“However, we are unable to verify the timing of the video in relation to the food order,” the response continued. “It’s worth noting that our opening day saw an impressive turnout of over 2,000 patrons, with nearly 99% of reviews being positive. While we regret not having the chance to directly address this concern, we remain dedicated to enhancing our services and serving our underserved community to the best of our ability.”

