Lil Baby Hosts Back-To-School Shoe Giveaway In Foot Locker In Atlanta

Lil Baby’s always been a hometown hero, and he once again gave back to his community for the back to school season. Moreover, he recently popped out at a Foot Locker in Atlanta to give away free shoes for kids getting ready to start their academic year. In clips from the event, you can see the It’s Only Me MC walk around the store greeting fans and taking pictures with the employees. Of course, the store was absolutely packed, but everyone seemed to be in great spirits and quite appreciative of Baby’s efforts. It’s not everyday that a stop at the mall will get you free sneakers plus a chance to see one of the biggest rappers out of the city today.

Furthermore, Lil Baby also recently contributed in a small but meaningful way to Atlanta’s restaurant scene, bringing in more business. He opened a seafood joint in the city, whose design honors musical legends like Prince, Marvin Gaye, Ray Charles, and more. In addition, during its grand opening, the 28-year-old remarked on how restaurants’ resilience during the pandemic inspired him to start his own. Not only that, but he revealed plans to turn it into a franchise around multiple spots in the area.

Lil Baby Gives Free Shoes To Kids At Atlanta Foot Locker

Meanwhile, this community effort at Foot Locker shows that, no matter what’s going on in his career, the 4PF artist will always put time and money aside for the people. Many expressed concern and disappointment around his tour, which faced some date and supporting artist complications. However, it seems like things will still go well for Lil Baby on his trek, bringing on a new creative team helmed by Teyana Taylor. As such, hopefully this means that he succeeds during his shows and can connect with fans in even better ways.

Sure, there will be some like DJ Akademiks who will dismiss his abilities and the vitality of his career at this point. But when has it ever been safe to count Baby out? He’s here to stay, whether it’s as a powerful musical force or as someone who gives a helping hand where they can to bring others up. For more news and the latest updates on Lil Baby, log back into HNHH.

