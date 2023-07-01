Lil Baby knows that women are bigger than ever before in rap music right now. Some of the biggest rap hits of the year have been delivered by female rappers. Ice Spice alone is having a breakout year and has notched 4 top-10 hits on the Hot 100 already. Two of those came as collaborations with Nicki Minaj. Nicki also debuted her own song “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” inside the top 20 earlier this year. She teamed up with rising star Sexyy Red for a potential hit in the making with “Pound Town 2” as well. Two more female rappers notched a top 20 debut back in May. Cardi B and Latto put their powers together on “Put It On Da Floor Again” which debuted at #13.

In a recent interview on the Complex produced show GOAT Talk Lil Baby discussed the women in rap music today. ““It’s like crazy, crazy female artists right now, for sure,” he begins. He’s right as even more artists like Coi Leray. Glo Rilla, Kalii, Doechii, and Lola Brooke have also landed on the Hot 100 this year. “Females like running the game right now,” Lil Baby explains. He’s also asked who his favorite female rapper is and his answer won’t surprise anyone. “Yeah, I’d say Nicki Minaj for sure.”

Lil Baby Gives Female Rappers Their Credit

Lil Baby and Nicki Minaj have teamed up in the past. The duo released two new singles together last year. “Bussin'” and “Do We Have A Problem?” came out in back-to-back weeks and served as some of the biggest hip-hop crossovers of the year.

Lil Baby is fresh off the release of his new song “Merch Madness.” The track is a collaboration with sports merchandising company Fanatics. Recently the rapper was spotted at a 4th of July party thrown by the company’s CEO Michael Rubin. The party was attended by dozens of celebrities including some of the biggest names in rap music. What do you think of Lil Baby’s favorite female rapper? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Lil Baby & Michael Rubin Take Private Jet With Meek Mill After Viral Hug Pic

[Via]