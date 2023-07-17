Things just got quite turbulent for Lil Baby’s upcoming “It’s Only Us” tour- but maybe it won’t stay that way. Still, that’s an optimistic perspective, since another big change to the nationwide trek just broke on the Internet. Moreover, it seems like The Kid LAROI will no longer be accompanying the rapper on his journey across the United States. As of writing this article, the other supporting acts, namely Rylo Rodriguez, GloRilla, Gloss Up, and Hunxho, remain on board for the 24 or so dates of the concert series. Furthermore, these reports come after it was revealed that Baby dropped some cities from the tour, reportedly due to low ticket sales.

To elaborate, Lil Baby specifically canceled shows for Las Vegas, Sacramento, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Denver, and Louisville. For those who bought tickets to these shows, his team will fully refund the purchases, and some of the new dates aren’t even on sale yet (the new Philly and New York shows go live on Tuesday, July 18). Regarding The Kid LAROI, though, it’s unclear whether this contributed to his exit from the tour. He hasn’t spoken on it as of writing this article, although the Atlanta rapper posted the updated tour lineup on his Instagram page.

Lil Baby Announces New Tour Dates List Without The Kid LAROI

However, in brighter news, Lil Baby brought on none other than Teyana Taylor to co-produce and creative direct the tour. “He say ‘ITS ONLY US’ I say ‘IT’S ONLY UP’ from here!” she announced on social media. “So let’s turn s**t up a notch! Go time @lilbaby. Thank you @lilbaby & @qcmceo_p for trusting @theauntiesinc to creative direct & co-produce The #IOU tour! This one will be one for the books fasho!! Musical direction, choreography, production, visual content, wardrobe, stage presence, whew you def in good hands with one hell of a village & I can’t wait for the world to see how much fun we have with this s**t! @lilbaby @theauntiesinc @humanprsn. ‘IT’S ONLY US’ TOUR COMING TO A CITY NEAR YOU #IOU #Theaunties #Aspiketeyjoint.”

Meanwhile, it’s no doubting the fact that the 28-year-old has the fanbase to pack some stellar shows. It’s unclear whether this was a result of overestimated performance or some other logistical issue. Nevertheless, at least it’s not all bad news concerning the “It’s Only Us” tour. Stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Lil Baby and The Kid LAROI.

