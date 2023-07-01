Teyana Taylor has signed on as creative director and co-producer on Lil Baby’s upcoming, It’s Only Us tour. In the role, Taylor says that she’ll have a say in the choreography, production, visual content, wardrobe, and more. She made the announcement on Instagram, Monday.

“He say ‘ITS ONLY US’ I say ‘IT’S ONLY UP’ from here! So let’s turn shit up a notch! Go time @lilbaby. Thank you @lilbaby & @qcmceo_p for trusting @theauntiesinc to creative direct & co-produce The #IOU tour! This one will be one for the books fasho!! Musical direction, choreography, production, visual content, wardrobe, stage presence, whew you def in good hands with one hell of a village & I can’t wait for the world to see how much fun we have with this shit! @lilbaby @theauntiesinc @humanprsn. ‘IT’S ONLY US’ TOUR COMING TO A CITY NEAR YOU #IOU #Theaunties #Aspiketeyjoint.”

Teyana Taylor At The Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Teyana Taylor attends the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Fans expressed their excitement at the news in the comments of Taylor’s post. “She gonna change these artists stage shows for the better… Let’s Go!!!,” one user wrote. Another commented: “I’m so happy you found your way someone as multi talented as you has many options but this one just suits you so well!!!!”

The It’s Only Us tour won’t be the first time Taylor has served as the creative director for an artist’s concerts. Back in April, she revealed on Instagram that she was working in the same role for Latto. “The Aunties are not just regular creative directors, we’re cool creative directors,” Teyana wrote alongside a BTS video at Coachella. “I am truly a proud AUNTEYYYYYYYYYYYYY @latto777 you did ya big one both weekends. Im so proud of your growth, willingness to be a student to better your craft and your dedication! I’m so excited for the journey ahead with you as your CD. 4 shows down together and a lot more to goooooooo! Let’s goooooo! Super proud of the whole team for making both weekends of Coachella magical, love y’all!! Squad credits coming next post! #coachella #lattochella #theauntiesproduction”

Teyana Taylor Joins Lil Baby’s Tour

Taylor’s announcement comes after Baby recently canceled several stops on the tour without explanation. He also appeared to have removed The Kid LAROI from the lineup.

