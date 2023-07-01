DJ Akademiks Hits Lil Baby With Some Advice

DJ Akademiks has had his fair share of critiques for Lil Baby over the years. In fact, Lil Baby once beefed with the popular commentator. Overall, Akademiks was not too fond of the diss, and let his feelings be known. However, Ak has always maintained that Lil Baby is a solid artist with some great songs. In that same breath, he was critical of Baby’s last project, and even called it “mid.” This is a criticism that many fans leveled against the album, and now, Baby is hearing a lot worse.
Amid some pretty horrible tour sales, Lil Baby opted to share a preview of a new song. Unfortunately, fans did not like it and they et the rapper know about it. Numerous Twitter users referred to Lil Baby as “washed up” and even claimed that his career is practically over. DJ Akademiks took to Twitter to offer up some advice to Lil Baby in the midst of this controversy. There were six points made here, and many of them centered around the artist’s entourage.
DJ Akademiks Speaks
“I got the remedy for Lil Baby,” Ak began. “Stay far tf away from that Michael Rubin n***a.. or keep it off camera… the optics dont look right.. the internet making it sound like u on some ‘Get Out’ shit.. its ruining the façade needed for fickle rap fans to buy into music.” Moreover, Akademiks told the rapper to delete “Merch Madness” from the internet. He even said that the artist needs to stop trying to recreate his most successful hits, as fans are tired of it.
Ak Continues…
Lastly, DJ Akademiks touched on Lil Baby’s reliance on rapping about falling off, and the fact that he has a bunch of yes men around him. This was then wrapped up with a tweet about consolidating his tour and making sure the right venues are selected. Needless to say, Lil Baby has a lot to consider. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.
