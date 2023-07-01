DJ Akademiks Hits Lil Baby With Some Advice

DJ Akademiks has had his fair share of critiques for Lil Baby over the years. In fact, Lil Baby once beefed with the popular commentator. Overall, Akademiks was not too fond of the diss, and let his feelings be known. However, Ak has always maintained that Lil Baby is a solid artist with some great songs. In that same breath, he was critical of Baby’s last project, and even called it “mid.” This is a criticism that many fans leveled against the album, and now, Baby is hearing a lot worse.

Amid some pretty horrible tour sales, Lil Baby opted to share a preview of a new song. Unfortunately, fans did not like it and they et the rapper know about it. Numerous Twitter users referred to Lil Baby as “washed up” and even claimed that his career is practically over. DJ Akademiks took to Twitter to offer up some advice to Lil Baby in the midst of this controversy. There were six points made here, and many of them centered around the artist’s entourage.

DJ Akademiks Speaks

I got the remedy for Lil Baby… stay far tf away from that Michael Rubin nigga.. or keep it off camera… the optics dont look right.. the internet making it sound like u on some 'Get Out' shit.. its ruining the façade needed for fickle rap fans to buy into music. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) July 19, 2023

Secondly.. Go on a crazy feature run… or drop a few tapes.. bar for bar u one of the best rapping.. these fickle fans will forget all this hate they giving..



Also that merch madness song.. delete it from youtube. its terrible. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) July 19, 2023

3rd.. you gotta stop remaking 'Woah' and 'Its On me'… we gave u a pass with Right On… but the formulaic songs aint cutting it .. ur cadence for hooks was new for a few years now all it does is remind us of the most successful versions of it. Put somebody else on the hook. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) July 19, 2023

“I got the remedy for Lil Baby,” Ak began. “Stay far tf away from that Michael Rubin n***a.. or keep it off camera… the optics dont look right.. the internet making it sound like u on some ‘Get Out’ shit.. its ruining the façade needed for fickle rap fans to buy into music.” Moreover, Akademiks told the rapper to delete “Merch Madness” from the internet. He even said that the artist needs to stop trying to recreate his most successful hits, as fans are tired of it.

Ak Continues…

Lastly, DJ Akademiks touched on Lil Baby’s reliance on rapping about falling off, and the fact that he has a bunch of yes men around him. This was then wrapped up with a tweet about consolidating his tour and making sure the right venues are selected. Needless to say, Lil Baby has a lot to consider. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

4th. Stop Rapping About 'Not Falling Off' while the whole conversation about u is if you Fell off.. u dont beat fall off accusations by just rapping about falling off. Maybe add a lil substance or sum? — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) July 19, 2023

5th. Look around at everybody in the studio this day you previewed this song… they are all liars. This should have never left the Engineer headphones. pic.twitter.com/MTtsPSQe8o — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) July 19, 2023

6th. Consolidate ur tour. U can clearly do Arenas in some places… but money tight for a lot of these post PPP fans who broke now and Everybody n they mama is out doing a arena tour in the next 6 months.



Keep in mind yall charging same price as rolling loud which a nigga can… — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) July 19, 2023

