DJ Akademiks says that it’s advantageous for rappers to start beef with him. He discussed the idea while appearing on The Joe Budden Podcast, earlier this week.

“I think, always in hip-hop, I’m still the person where if you go against, you’ll have a lot of people who support you. ‘Cause people claim ideologically they stand against what I’m for,” he explained.

From there, Ish chimed in with a lengthy explanation as to why rappers beef with Akademiks. “That’s strategically smart. That’s number one,” he began. “Now we gonna break it down, right? If I go beef with Akademiks, one, I’m never going to face any street repercussions. Where if I go beef with some of these other people, it’s a possibility that something could happen to me outside. Nobody wants that. We pick and choose who we shoot at in all of these media forms. N****s know, don’t go shooting at them n****s from Atlanta ’cause they really shoot guns. N****s know, don’t go shooting at these n****s from Chicago ’cause they really shoot guns.”

He continued: “N****s not gonna say too much shit about 50 Cent ’cause you might have to see him in the mall. When we go shoot at Akademiks, we know it ain’t gonna be no repercussions physically outside. We also know he has a massive following and the likelihood that he gonna shoot back is probable.”

Fans trolled Akademiks in response when the clip made its way to Instagram. One wrote: “Ak’s face says it all….bro called him a sucka to his face,” while another commented: “Ish called the n***a soft in the most respectful way possible.” Another user defended Akademiks: “For everybody saying “damn Ish called Ak soft to his face” Ak has openly said he’s not outside so there’s that & the biggest point Ish was making was rappers try to beef with Ak to boost their numbers…some artists need Ak. Don’t miss the bigger point to highlight some small shit.” Check out the full clip above.

