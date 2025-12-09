DJ Akademiks has responded to Mona Love from The Joe Budden Podcast after she recently criticized him, arguing that she's not relevant enough to invest time into. He explained his reasoning during a scathing rant while livestreaming.

"I don't even know who she is. She can't stop talking about me," Akademiks began, adding that she's not relevant enough to beef with. "You're filling out the Melyssa Ford slot. By the way, I went over to their Reddit to see the vibe. They want me to check you since Ice and Ish won't check you. You taking over the show, talking over people. B*tch, we don't wanna hear the d*ke b*tch that's a white chick, come from Philly, nothing attractive, just saying a bunch of dumb sh*t, limited knowledge, and limited vocabulary. We don't want her taking over the podcast. Joe's too scared to say something because you're giving that masculine energy. So, they're hoping, 'Ak, you come in and simmer her down so that the cast can be a little bit more calibrated.' I've done a lot of favors. I'll do this one later. She's just not that relevant."

Plenty of fans have been speaking up in Mona's defense on X (formerly Twitter) in response to the fiery clip. "I enjoy Mona. I have not gotten that vibe from Joe or any of the guys," one user wrote. "Quite the opposite, actually. Where Ford will wilt Mona can stand with the guys and dish it back. If anything you can feel everyone lighten up now that Ford is gone. Mona hasn’t even been on the podcast that long anyway for this type of ‘read’ to even make sense." Another added: "Nobody is hoping that. Mona is a great addition to the podcast cause she’s not a sensitive women and is funny. She can give and take jokes like the guys. Why do people make sh*t up when they beefing."

Why Are DJ Akademiks & Mona Love Beefing?

Mona Love criticized DJ Akademiks as she and the rest of the Joe Budden Podcast co-hosts discussed his recent feud with Maino and Fabolous. Ak kicked that off by trolling Fabs' fashion sense, which sparked the back and forth between him and the rest of the Let's Rap About It podcast.