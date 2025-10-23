Things have been interesting to say the least over at The Joe Budden Podcast studio. Over the last two months or so, fans have noticed less and less appearances from one of its co-hosts, Melyssa Ford. The former video vixen had been the show since 2022.

But within the last few weeks or so, it seems that she's gone for good. Earlier this month, fans noticed that Melyssa Ford removed the JBP from her Instagram bio. That's about all we have unfortunately in terms of an "announcement." However, this will probably the closest we ever get, unless either party decides to share more details.

Another piece to this confusing puzzle that isn't totally set in stone either is how the model left. With this all being so fresh, it appears that no one is ready to fully discuss this. But fans of the show believe that one of the members of the panel indirectly spilled the beans.

In a clip caught by joebuddenclips on X, the podcast crew got to talking about contracts and the pros and cons to long-term and short-term deals. This was initially brought up after Marc Lamont Hill revealed that he inked a multi-year agreement to stay on the show.

Why Did Melyssa Ford Leave The Joe Budden Podcast?

The latest addition to the podcast and apparent Melyssa Ford replacement, Mona, shared that she prefers abbreviated contracts. She says, "That's cause y'all men," Mona said after the guys agreed on longer agreements being more beneficial.

Mona then explained her reasoning: "If I don't like you or the move I don't want to stay for long. That's why we keep it short so I know if I still f*cking like you." Budden then chimed in with a rebuttal. "Y'all got other tricks to pull to get out of contracts." "Don't we all?" Mona asked back. Joe replied, "No!"

Where fans started to piece things together (at least in their minds) is when QueenzFlip starts holding his head. "My brain!" he adds. This clip has folks reacting in a whole bunch of ways, with some siding with Ford for leaving and others not so much.

So, in the end, it seems that there was some sort of contract dispute between her and Joe. But that is just based on this conversation and nothing truly definitive.

Other potential reasons for her departure could be the beef between Drake and Joe. The former dissed the host while simultaneously praising Ford on "GIMME A HUG" off of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. She was unapologetically happy about the shout-out, which did cause a visible rift on the show.