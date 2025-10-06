For months now, there have been rumors that Melyssa Ford would be leaving the Joe Budden Podcast. Overall, the former video vixen had been taking some time off, and her appearances on the show were few and far between. Prior to this, things between her and Joe seemed off. Her opinions were consistently being stomped on, and for the most part, she didn't look happy.

In recent weeks, the Joe Budden Podcast has had Mona aka Don't Call Me White Girl in her spot. This has subsequently led to even more speculation that she is on her way out from the podcast. Fans of the show have been looking for answers, and last week, it appears as though they finally got them.

On Ford's Instagram, fans noticed that her bio no longer features the Joe Budden Podcast. Instead, she is simply promoting her own podcast called Hot N Bothered. While this isn't an official statement, it certainly tells us that the model has quietly exited the show's orbit.

Did Melyssa Ford Leave The "Joe Budden Podcast"

The Joe Budden Podcast has quite the cast these days. Apart from Joe and the aforementioned Mona Love, the podcast also consists of Ish, Ice, Emanny, and of course, Parks. Perhaps the most interesting addition to the show has been Marc Lamont Hill. Amongst the fan base, Lamont Hill has become the all-star of the podcast, as his stories and commentary is a notch above everyone else.

Joe has yet to address Ford's departure, and with fans asking questions, one has to wonder whether or not Budden will want to venture into those waters. After all, it could very well be a sensitive topic considering how quiet the exit was.