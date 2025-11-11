Melyssa Ford Discusses Misogyny In Podcast With Charlamagne Tha God Amid Joe Budden Exit

BY Cole Blake 494 Views
Melyssa Ford's appearances on "The Joe Budden Podcast" started becoming more and more infrequent in recent months.

Melyssa Ford sat down with Charlamagne Tha God for a new interview on her Hot & Bothered podcast and, in doing so, discussed the prevalence of misogyny in the male-dominated podcast community. Considering her recent exit from The Joe Budden Podcast, fans on social media have been interpreting the comments as shade toward her former co-hosts.

"I've had my own experiences being around a certain group of men who have exhibited groupthink," she said. "And that groupthink tends to lean very misogynistically. It has an effect on you as somebody who is just kind of absorbing it, simply just because I'm a woman and I'm the woman in the room."

As many fans criticized Ford on X (formerly Twitter) for the remarks, others came to her defense. "Y’all literally making her point in the comments. Can’t make this sh*t up!" one user wrote. Another added: "I wish she would’ve said this on the pod cause I’ve always thought it was weird for the podcast to diss those fresh and fit n****s and their audience coincide with one another. Like, you honestly can’t tell them n****s apart sometimes."

More fans pointed to Charlamagne and Joe Budden's relationship. "I see Charlamagne is playing Chess with the JBP. He and Joe have always had alittle light weight beef with each other. It’s more like who can quietly out petty each other on the low," one user wrote.

Read More: Marc Lamont Hill Addresses Melyssa Ford's Exit From "The Joe Budden Podcast"

Did Melyssa Ford Leave The Joe Budden Podcast?

While neither Melyssa Ford nor Joe Budden has provided an official announcement for the split, it appears Ford's time on the show has come to an end. Her appearances on the show began becoming more infrequent in recent months until they eventually stopped altogether. After that, Melyssa Ford removed the JBP from her Instagram bio.

Earlier in the year, Drake seemingly tried to drive a wedge between Melyssa Ford and Joe Budden on his album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. On the track, "GIMME A HUG," he praised Ford while calling out his longtime rival, Budden.

Read More: Fans Think The Joe Budden Podcast Is Now Censoring Melyssa Ford's Name

