Fans Think The Joe Budden Podcast Is Now Censoring Melyssa Ford's Name

Every week we learn just how nasty the relationship between Melyssa Ford and the rest of The Joe Budden Podcast was in its closing moments. For the last couple of months now, the panel's comments have hinted at how and why she departed. Theories started earlier this week by fans while Marc Lamont Hill discussed his long-term deal with the pod.

Mona, Melyssa's replacement, shared that she'd much rather take a shorter contract with any company. Her reason? "If I don't like you or the move I don't want to stay for long. That's why we keep it short, so I know if I still f*cking like you."

The guys were in favor of extended terms, but Mona couldn't see herself ever doing that. That's when Joe Budden added his two cents on her take. "Y'all got other tricks to pull to get out of contracts." This got quite the reaction out QueenzFlip, who fans believe gave a hint as to why things ended with Melyssa.

In summary, viewers think it has to do with a contract dispute. The Joe Budden Podcast audience is now doing some more theorizing though as of today. This time, it's in regard to the show supposedly bleeping Ford's name out of a conversation.

Melyssa Ford Leaves The Joe Budden Podcast

In the clip caught by NJayC, they were talking about how they are interested to see how Mona meshes with her new co-workers. They compared it to Marc and potentially Ford. What has folks thinking it was the former video vixen's being edited out is because of this comment.

"That episode where someone tries you" is the key indicator here. Many fans noticed how the guys would try and single out Ford and try and overshadow her. That behavior picked up a lot after her divisive reaction to Drake's shout-out on "GIMME A HUG." On that same song, The Boy disses Joe Budden seconds before complimenting her status.