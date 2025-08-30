Joe Budden Podcast Viewers Speculate That Melyssa Ford Is Off The Show

Things got a little intense on the August 24th episode of "The Joe Budden Podcast" as Queenzflip checked the host on the success of the show.

Fans of The Joe Budden Podcast believe there has been a massive shakeup in recent days, and it revolves around Melyssa Ford. However, we want to advise everyone to take this speculation with a massive grain of salt. This is based on some short clips from the two episodes of the show and are trying to be pieced together by its viewers.

Folks online are wondering if something is amiss after a tense discussion during the August 24 episode. In this moment caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage, Queenzflip checks Joe Budden after the host discusses making some potential changes to chase an Emmy award.

"We're trying to win the Emmy with you," Queenzflip begins his argument. "Let me just check you on something, n****. I'm a numbers man. When you added Mel (Melyssa Ford) and I to this podcast, it was an increase in numbers. When you added Marc [Lamont Hill] there was an increase in intellects."

He continues, "Stop playing like everybody in here don't add what they add. Stop playing, you're talking to the right one. I know that's your thing that you don't care about the numbers, but I do. So, when I'm in here don't act like I can't contribute. We down with everything you down with."

Joe Budden & Melyssa Ford

Queenzflip finishes off his stance by reaffirming his respect for Joe Budden but demands that he get that same respect back. "I'm here to support you, I love you, you're my brother. You helped me rebrand, act like it, bro. No emotion. Act like it and support your man 'cause that's what I'm on today."

Joe was left quite speechless afterwards but answered by saying that he agrees with his points. However, he also feels there's been a "trillion tolerance level" on the show. He's driven by this Emmy goal and if he has to cut some people loose, then he's going to make those tough decisions.

That's when Melyssa's name began to start gaining some belief amongst commenters. But what really had speculators onboard was what happened during the most recent recording. It was a lighter day in terms of who was cohosting, and Ford was among those not present.

Adding to the theorizing, she wasn't introduced at the top of the show. Some people think this a reach that she's off the program as she's usually introduced alongside Queenzflip. But she wasn't there. Others are feeding into it though, but again, take this all with a grain of salt.

The last episode she appeared on was 853. She also still has "Cohost@thejoebuddenpod" in her Instagram bio as well.

It is worth noting though, that Ford and Joe have had their tensions in the past, particularly when Drake dissed him and complimented the former on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

