fan speculation
- MusicKid Cudi Reveals New LP "INSANO (NITRO MEGA)," Confirms It Is Separate From Its PredecessorIt will drop one month after "INSANO."By Zachary Horvath
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion & Cardi B Collab Single Rumors Surface OnlineAre we getting another "WAP"-style hit, or do the femcees have something else planned?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDoja Cat Has Fans Speculating On New Release With Latest Instagram PostFresh off her "purr"fect Met Gala appearance, Doja Cat might be kicking her rollout into full gear.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicEminem Fans Think He's Dropping A New Album SoonThe mysterious video on Eminem's YouTube page has fans speculating.By Alex Zidel
- MusicIs Kodak Black Sneak-Dissing 6ix9ine On "Take One?"Fans seem to believe that Kodak Black is addressing his situation with 6ix9ine on his new single.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMGK & Lana Del Rey Are Collaborating & People Think It's An Eminem Diss TrackLana Del Rey previewed a snippet of her rumored collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFans Believe Jay-Z & Offset's Stand Off Was About BeyoncePeople think that Jay-Z was upset about a potential song comparing Beyonce and Cardi B.By Alex Zidel
- MusicG-Eazy Fans Speculate That He Got A Tattoo Of Halsey On His ArmSome fans believe G-Eazy immortalized Halsey's image on his arm.By Aron A.