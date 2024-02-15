Kid Cudi Reveals New LP "INSANO (NITRO MEGA)," Confirms It Is Separate From Its Predecessor

Nearly one month ago to the day, Cleveland multi-talent Kid Cudi put out his long-awaited album INSANO. It saw the legend go full trap/rage rap and it did not land for everyone. Cudi even got into a little bit of a debate with a popular music reviewer on X about his opinion on the record. Additionally, his fan base also tagged in him in the less than favorable 4.6 score from Pitchfork. To that he simply told them to not waste their time with reviews and digest it organically because the "the music is forever." Even though it was not a smashing success for him, the deluxe is still waiting in the wings. However, Kid Cudi's INSANO (NITRO MEGA), is not what it seems.

About two weeks ago Scott Mescudi gave us a vague update on fans assumed was going to be a expanded version of INSANO. He said it is a "whole other album." That flew over everyone's heads because he was telling us just that. The 18 songs are an entirely different LP; a sequel you could say. Kid Cudi announced INSANO (NITRO MEGA) on X according to HipHopDX and it will drop on February 23.

Kid Cudi Was Telling Us All Along That INSANO (NITRO MEGA) Was Unique

In the second tweet above, a fan had his suspicions confirmed that it would be a different listening experience. "Bingo. This is not a deluxe. It will be a continuation of the energy but isnt a deluxe, its another album called INSANO (NITRO MEGA) 😉," Cudi said. Currently, there are no updates on the song titles or features just yet. So, be sure to stick with us for all of those upcoming details.

What are your thoughts on Kid Cudi's announcement and further details about INSANO (NITRO MEGA)? Is this going to be better than the original record, why or why not? What are your opinions on INSANO and why? Who would you like to see on (NITRO MEGA)? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kid Cudi. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

