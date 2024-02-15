Quavo Plays A New Track Alongside Travis Scott At Super Bowl Party

Last year, Quavo released his new album Rocket Power. The project was a combination of his typical hard-hitting rap styles with some more direct tributes to his former Migos collaborator Takeoff who was shot at killed in 2022. Despite high anticipation among fans for his first new album since 2018, it performed just okay. The first week sales numbers were relatively modest compared to expectations. Only one of the songs on the album, "Turn Yo Clic Up" with Future, has surpassed 50 million streams since the album dropped.

Despite the moderate success of the record fans are still hyped for what Quavo has coming next. Part of that is because both he and Travis Scott have been teasing something that fans are excited about. The two released a collaborative album called Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho in late 2017. Fans have been asking for a sequel for years and in recent months both artists have been teasing the possibility. Over the weekend during the Super Bowl festivities they gave fans another reason to expect that something could be coming soon.

Quavo Debuts New Song

Quavo made an appearance at Travis Scott's Super Bowl party in Las Vegas over the weekend. While there he brought fans a treat they probably weren't expecting. He debuted a brand new song, though not one that's a collaboration with Travis Scott. Even so, fans seemed to enjoy the song quite a bit both in attendance at the party and online afterward.

Travis Scott and Quavo also had time to perform together while in Las Vegas. The two took the stage during the celebrity-packed Fanatics Super Bowl party. The performance sent fan hype for a second collaborative album between the two into overdrive. What do you think of the new song Quavo played during Travis Scott's party? Do you think that the pair will release a new collaborative album this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

