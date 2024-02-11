Travis Scott & Quavo Perform At Fanatics Super Bowl Party: Watch

Quavo and Travis Scott were among many stars at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party on Saturday (February 10). Then even performed their smash hit "pick up the phone" with Young Thug together, and it looks like everyone present had a great time. Of course, this is far from the first time that these two link up together for a show or for a special appearance; they have a collab album, after all. For example, La Flame recently brought the former Migo out at his Miami concert during his CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour, and to no one's surprise, they absolutely rocked the crowd.

In fact, this record of collabs and joint concerts isn't restricted to just concerts or parties, but also more official and philanthropic fare. Travis Scott and Quavo hit the stage at Jay-Z's blackjack tournament, in partnership with Michael Rubin for the REFORM Alliance. Lil Baby also joined the festivities, and it shows how folks are combining a lot of entertainment elements when hosting events or activities like these. It's nice to see this balance play out, especially in an environment where artists are already having fun to begin with.

Read More: Drake & Travis Scott European Tour Rumors Swirl Online, Fans Question Them

Quavo & Travis Scott "pick up the phone" Ringing At Fanatics Super Bowl Party: Watch

Meanwhile, their aforementioned team-up tape, 2017's Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, is still a pretty beloved release among hip-hop fans. Sure, it's not Watch The Throne, but a lot of fans would love it if they reunite on wax more often... which might be a solid chance. Moreover, Quavo recently celebrated the success of this first installment and teased another joint effort with Travis Scott. Considering bangers like "Motorcycle Patches," "Modern Slavery," "How U Feel," and more, we can only imagine it'll be similarly full of jams.

As far as recent activity, both MCs featured on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's new album Vultures. The Houston artist appears on "Fuk Sumn," whereas Huncho shows up on "Paperwork." What did you think of their contributions? Let us know in the comments section down below. Also, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Travis Scott and Quavo.

Read More: Quavo Removed From Kanye West’s “Fuk Sumn,” Fans Aren’t Happy