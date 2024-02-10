Drake & Travis Scott European Tour Rumors Swirl Online, Fans Question Them

Drake's currently on the Big As The What? tour with J. Cole across the U.S., but there are already new rumors about his next concerts. Moreover, and unidentifiable rumor started to emerge on social media about him and Travis Scott teaming up for a European trek together. Some accounts on Twitter have attributed this news to HITS Daily Double, but their social media and website don't indicate any report on this. "If this Drake and Travis tour rumour is real, my bank account is going to be finished," one concerned listener wrote on Twitter. As such, take all of this with a grain of salt, as there's no legit confirmation, but it would be amazing to see.

Furthermore, the two have a very strong collaborative and personal bond, as evidenced by their multiple hits together. Sure, their collaboration ruffled some feathers in the artistic world, particularly Kanye West's if the rumors behind that backstory and conflict are true. But you can't deny that there's so much audience and aesthetic overlap here that it seems like a no-brainer. To be fair, both Drake and Travis Scott are huge enough that a joint tour with any other artist would still be a massive draw.

In fact, another element that gives credence to this idea is their recent record of performing together, which many could see as "practice." For example, Travis Scott came out during Drake's It's All A Blur tour with 21 S*vage to replace the Slaughter Gang MC when he wasn't allowed in that night's venue location: Vancouver, or anywhere else outside the U.S., for that matter. They performed "MELTDOWN" together for the first time there, and of course, fans could easily see the chemistry between them. It also helps that this wasn't their first time sharing the stage, so they know exactly what they have to do.

Meanwhile, with the 6ix God's current trek being as eventful as his concerts tend to be, fans are having a lot of fun on it. Do you think a La Flame trek could match the energy he's creating with the Dreamville head honcho? However you may feel, drop your thoughts in the comments section down below. For more news and the latest updates on Travis Scott and Drake, check back in with HNHH.

