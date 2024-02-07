Drake Responds To The Criticism Of His Ridiculous On-Stage Skeleton Bones Costume

Drake is easily one of the biggest artists in the entire world. Consequently, everything he does is going to be scrutinized. That has rung true this week, although not for the best of reasons. However, he does have one saving grace which is his "It's All A Blur - Big As The What" tour with J. Cole. Overall, this is an incredible arena tour that is bringing two of the biggest hip-hop artists ever, together. The tour just started, and Drizzy is already creating some buzz with his on-stage attire.

If you were paying attention over the weekend, you would know that many were making fun of his Dry Bones-inspired outfit. There was some sort of spine attached to the back and it formed a unique skeleton shape. Fans thought that it looked pretty ridiculous, even by Drake's standards. However, with all of the criticism making the rounds online, the artist decided to explain himself. In the video below, you can hear Drake address the crowd and give a pretty unique answer.

Drake Speaks His Mind

Essentially, he wanted to showcase that he has a spine after coming face-to-face with so many spineless people in the industry. Fans in Akademiks' comments section were hoping for an explanation about something else. Moreover, those who did address this particular video, noted that it was a bit of a corny answer. Throughout his career, Drake has been accused of being corny, but he has never really cared about all of that. Instead, he does him and that has always been good enough.

