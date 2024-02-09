Nashville Drake Fan Leaves Show $100K Richer After Finishing Chemotherapy: Video

Drake and 21 Savage kept us on our toes through the autumn of 2023 on their It's All a Blur tour. After wrapping that, the 6ix God announced his plans to take a brief hiatus from a busy few years of music, instead pouring energy into his physical and mental wellbeing. Unsurprisingly, those plans ultimately changed as he and J. Cole scheduled a run of performances this winter following the success of their "First Person Shooter" collaboration. So far things have been off to a strong start, and Drake even seems to be in the giving spirit long past the holiday season.

As you may recall, his last stint on the road saw the Toronto native handing out all kinds of prizes to concert patrons. At one performance, Drizzy was sure to reward an audience member who brought in a sign to brag about the hours she put in giving Brazillian waxes in order to afford her ticket. This time around, the Scorpion rapper is keeping things slightly more PG, instead giving back to a fan in Nashville who recently wrapped up one of the most traumatizing experiences of her life.

Read More: Drake Shares "It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?" Photo Dump

Drake's Generosity Knows No Bounds

LadBible reports that Champagne Papi was on stage this past Wednesday (February 7) when he briefly paused his concert to shout out a 33-year-old woman named Lauren Schwallier. That same day, she spent five hours at Vanderbilt University Medical Centre, undergoing bone at CT scans. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2022 and recently completed chemo before getting to see Drake live. After performing "God's Plan" he took notice of her sign in the crowd with the exciting news. "I hope my manager doesn't kill me 'cause I've never really done this much, but, listen, I want you to cash this in at the end of the night," he declared. "We're gonna give you $100,000."

As with most things the father of one does, some of his recent tour outfits have been bringing in criticism from internet trolls. At this point in his career, haters rarely phase Drake, though he did take a moment to comment on this situation as only he can. Read what the Canadian had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Drake Responds To The Criticism Of His Ridiculous On-Stage Skeleton Bones Costume

[Via]