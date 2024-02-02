21 Savage Explains That He's Sick Of The "Rich Flex" Drake Meme

He's tired of fans repeating the same meme over and over.

21 Savage released the biggest album of 2024 so far last month. His new project american dream has already spent two weeks at the very top of the Billboard 200 and is expected to challenge Morgan Wallen's One Thing At A Time for a potential third week on top. It also had two songs, "redrum" and "nee-nah" debut in the top 10 of the Hot 100. "redrum" in particular has stuck around placing at the number 10 spot in it's second week on the chart.

Savage has also been making the media rounds in the wake of the album's success. Most notably, he popped up on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay show. The show has already been the setting for some of the biggest stories of 2024. Right at the start of the year, Katt Williams appeared on the show as a guest to make all kinds of wild claims. Comparatively, Savage's interview is much more focused. In one particularly notable moment, he discussed being shot in explicit detail taking fans on a play-by-play of the entire sequence. Now he's popping up in yet another interview, this time to play video games with Adin Ross.

21 Savage's Thoughts On The "Rich Flex" Intro Meme

Back in 2022, 21 Savage teamed up with Drake for an entire album called Her Loss. The opening song on the album "Rich Flex" became its biggest hit and it kicks off with a spoken intro that fans loved. In fact, the loved it so much that it became a viral meme. During a recent stream where he played video games with Adin Ross, he also took a fan question about the meme.

“I got tired of people saying that to me, yes. ‘Cause, how many times y’all gon’ say the sh*t?” he responded. The clip is around an hour and 9 minutes into the video. What do you think of 21 Savage's take on the "Rich Flex" meme? Do you think it's still funny even after more than a year? Let us know in the comment section below.

