Adin Ross Was Despondent After 21 Savage Allegedly Scammed Him

Adin Ross and 21 Savage had a stream last night on Kick. Overall, fans were excited to see these two on stream together. A few nights earlier, 21 got to kick it with Kai Cenat. During that stream, 21 ended up winning a whopping $300K which prompted Cenat to destroy his streaming setup. While on stream with Adin, he decided to play a card game where Ross would have the opportunity to win back some money he lost, betting on Kai a few nights ago. Unfortunately, the stream was a disaster.

This is because near the end, after Ross had already lost over $100K, he discovered that 21's cards had slashes on the back. Essentially, the face cards were marked, which would allow 21 to win with ease. Overall, it was a stunning revelation that had the entire chat accusing 21 of scamming. However, 21 seemed shocked by the whole thing and said it wasn't him who brought the cards. Instead, someone else from inside his team brought them, and must have done that without his knowledge.

Adin Ross x 21 Savage

Considering just how bold and brazen this all way, very few are actually riding with 21 on this one. While it is plausible that it was an honest mistake on his part, you could tell the stream got awkward after that. In the clip above, Ross could be described as despondent as 21 apologized and promised to give Ross the money he's owed. However, they looked like they were over each other, and 21 eventually rushed to get out. From there, Ross looked sad in his chair and ended the stream shortly after. Now, the whole thing is going viral, and 21 is being questioned over his alleged involvement.

Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

