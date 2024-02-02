21 Savage Allegedly Scammed Adin Ross During Card Game, Rapper Gets Ripped Apart Online For It

21 Savage has promised to pay Adin Ross $400K after the streamer discovered that the rapper's crew had brought marked cards for their gambling stream. 21 denied any knowledge of the cards but said he would honor his debt and pay Ross the full amount he owed. The rapper had been down $400K at one point in the stream before making a miraculous comeback, eventually cashing out with Ross owing him $120K.

Despite 21's pledge, commenters online still came after the rapper for the seemingly shady behavior. "21 a bum for this," one person noted. "This is why his last album flopped," added another. However, not everyone was convinced by the situation. "In todays episode of “totally not made up by Adin Ross for the internet clicks", argued another streamer. Do you think Ross is faking drama for content? Or did 21 really try to hustle him? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Adin Ross Forces Alleged Pedophile To Drink Out Of Dog Bowl

Of course, Ross has been involved in plenty of wild on-stream antics as of late. In late January, along with fellow content creator Vitaly, Ross helped apprehend an alleged pedophile. However, things escalated when Ross and Vitaly forced the mostly nude man to drink out of a dog bowl while wearing a leash held by Ross. The man was then turned over to local police. It is unclear what arrangement Ross and Vitaly made with the arresting officers to film the stunt.

The moment was part of a "pedo hunt", a semi-recurring segment run by Vitaly that Ross has previously participated with in the past. However, the clip has proven divisive. While many people cheered the capture of a pedophile, many others noted that Ross and Vitaly were farming engagement from the action and that their behavior was tantamount to harassment. Furthermore, several people questioned the veracity of the moment, given that the police stood by and watched Ross and Vitaly force the man to drink from a dog bowl.

