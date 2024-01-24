Adin Ross Claims There Is A Bounty On His Head

Adin Ross opened a recent stream by claiming that there is a bounty on his head. "As soon as I clear it with my lawyer, I'm exposing everything. Come and get me. F-cking put money on my head? You're gonna get a refund. Even if you do put money on my head, I'll go ten times harder. I'm rich, I'm richer than you. Try to put money on my head? It's gonna be way worse. It's not cringe, it's real sh-t. If motherf-ckers want to take my life, I'm gonna make sure they know who took my life," Ross claimed. Ross did not specify who was threatening him with a bounty. Furthermore, Ross' comments imply that someone is merely threatening to place a bounty on his head but has not yet done so.

As a result of Ross' implications, the veracity of his claims cannot be verified. While Ross is a divisive figure, he is known for exaggerated claims that later do not come to pass. Late last year, Ross claimed that he had secured an interview with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. However, when it came to stream with Kim, it was revealed that Ross had hired a celebrity impersonator. Despite this, we will have any updates as and when they emerge in the situation.

Adin Ross & Charleston White Squash Beef

If there is a bounty on Ross' head, it is likely not coming from former rival Charleston White. In December 2023, Ross made a surprise appearance on Charleston White's livestream. The popular Kick personality stopped by to talk about White getting jumped at a recent show. White explained that the jumping incident came about because he accused a pair of hecklers of being a "nephew and an uncle who f-ck each other". This led the two men to rush the stage. However, White claims he hit the "uncle" with a flower vase that was standing on stage.

Ross appeared to find the story very funny, adding "Unc, I miss you bro" to White. "I miss you two nephew," White responds to Ross. It appears that the two have healed the pretty nasty rift between them from earlier this year. At heart, they are very much birds of a feather and harbor very similar ideologies and fanbases.

