- Music21 Savage Explains That He's Sick Of The "Rich Flex" Drake MemeHe's tired of fans repeating the same meme over and over.By Lavender Alexandria
- Music21 Savage Turns Up While Performing "Rich Flex" At A Bar Mitzvah: Watch21 Savage has been everywhere lately.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake Seemingly Ends Grammy Boycott, Submits "Her Loss" With 21 Savage For ConsiderationDrake and 21 Savage's "Her Loss" has been submitted for consideration in the Album Of The Year and Rap Album Of The Year categories. By Aron A.
- ViralDrake's Son Adonis Is Now Obsessed With Singing "21, Can You Do Something For Me?"He's a little late to the party but we're glad he made it, and all it took was him going to just one show.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDrake Says His Painted Nails Have The World Acting Homophobic For The First Time Since "Rich Flex"At the same time, Drake revealed that it was his good friend Lil Yachty who convinced him to get a manicure so he'd stop biting nails.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture21 Savage Seems To Be Over The "Rich Flex" Memes21 Savage is not a fan of how the internet is using "Rich Flex."By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureDrake's Pink Manicure Is His Latest "Rich Flex"Champagne Papi's new nails are a step up from the yellow polish that previously got him clowned by trolls.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralQuavo's "Rich Flex" Interpolation On "Honey Bun" Gets Mixed Reactions On TwitterWhile fans were split on whether this new track from the Atlanta native was heat, you can't deny that it's made it's impact on community discussion already, and that's a feat.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicQuavo Interpolates Drake & 21 Savage's "Rich Flex" On "Honeybun""Honeybun, can you do something for me?"By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Addresses "Rich Flex" MemesDrake reacts to the "Rich Flex" memes.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Seems To Shade Taylor Swift Over Billboard Hot 100Drake crossed out Taylor Swift's name while sharing the Billboard Hot 100 on IG.By Cole Blake
- SongsDrake Goes Viral For His "Zesty" Lyrics On "Rich Flex" From "Her Loss" AlbumWhat are your favourite tracks from Drizzy and 21's new album?By Hayley Hynes