Drake blocked out Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” with several emojis while sharing a screenshot of the Billboard Hot 100 on Instagram. The song fended off the tracks from Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss to remain atop the chart.

“@21savage congrats my brother,” he captioned the screenshot.

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 23: Recording artist Drake performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Drake left Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ names in the clear. The two hold the No. 10 position with their song “Unholy.”

Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” landed at #2. The song’s producer, Vinylz, also took a shot at Swift on social media.

“The world knows what the real #1 song is…,” he captioned a photo of the chart, before adding, “#RichFlex…No tricks on this side.”

Fans of Swift’s were quick to take note of the Instagram posts. As noted by the New York Post, many took to Twitter to defend their artist.

“Taylor Swift and Drake have released the same amount of studio albums this decade, but only one of them is accused of ‘mass-releasing,’” one user wrote.

Another replied, “Taylor was so right… A man does something, it’s strategic. A woman does the same thing, it’s calculated.”

Swift does not appear to have responded to Drake’s apparent diss. Earlier this year, Drake shared a selfie on Instagram with the “Shake it Off” singer.

Drake and 21 Savage released Her Loss back on November 4, 2022. The project debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 while moving 404,000 first-week album-equivalent units.

On the other hand, Swift released Midnights on October 21, 2022, topping the chart as well and selling an astounding 1.5 million units in the first week.

Check out Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” below.

[Via]