Drake has ranked as the most-streamed artist in his home country of Canada for Spotify Wrapped. Rounding out the top artists are Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Kanye West, and Eminem.

The Certified Lover Boy rapper also finished as the third most-played artist globally. He ranked behind only Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 01: Drake poses with the awards for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for “Scorpion”, in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp)

Drake previously addressed falling behind Taylor Swift on the Billboard Hot 100. Earlier this month, he crossed out “Anti-Hero” in a screenshot of the chart. The producer of “Rich Flex,” Vinylz, also threw shade at her on social media.

As for the top singles, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” ranks as the most streamed song of the year. Other top hits included “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” by Elton John, “Stay” by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, and “First Class” by Jack Harlow.

Drake released two albums in 2022, Honestly, Nevermind, and Her Loss, with 21 Savage. Both projects were commercially successful. The first debuted atop the US Billboard 200 with 204,000 album-equivalent units, while the second also debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, moving 404,000 album-equivalent units. However, neither of the two projects ranked among the most-streamed albums globally.

Instead, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti landed as the most popular album. Rounding out the top five were Harry’s House by Harry Styles, SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo, = by Ed Sheeran, and Planet Her by Doja Cat.

The Spotify Wrapped feature for 2022 is available today on the Spotify mobile app.

