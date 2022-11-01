There are still two official calendar months left in 2022, but as far as your annual Spotify Wrapped summary is concerned, the year ended at midnight yesterday (October 31), meaning your top streamed artists for the upcoming edition of the beloved app feature are already set in stone.

The viral marketing campaign was first launched in 2016, and in the years since then, millions of people have made the switch in their preferred DSP, simply so they can be included in the fun, though sometimes embarrassing (depending on your streaming habits), and reflective tradition.

Not only does Spotify provide worldwide statistics, such as Most Streamed Artists Globally and Most Streamed Albums Globally, but they also give users a personalized look at their own statistics, provided along with fun new additions each year.

Seeing as it’s intended to be taken as a look at your year in music, many were surprised to find out that Spotify doesn’t track your streams in the same way past Halloween. Back in 2021, the platform’s associate director for Creator Growth and Programs, Brendan Codey, explained the reasoning to Newsweek.

“We need to QA the site and we need to finalize assets for Wrapped, all of which takes a while. You throw Thanksgiving into the mix as well and we have even less time,” he revealed.

Seeing as so many incredible albums have been arriving within the last few weeks – such as Taylor Swift’s Midnights, which landed her all top 10 spots on the Billboard chart, marking the first time it’s ever been an all-female lineup – many social media users have been joking about doing everything they can to get the new projects on their annual Wrapped.

It remains unclear exactly what the developers over at Spotify have in store for us in 2022. “Keep listening to what you love, and we’ll shout when it’s ready,” the official website reads at this time.

