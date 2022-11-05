Fans knew that a joint project between Drake and 21 Savage would cause a serious stir amongst the hip-hop community, but likely not in this way. Particularly, the opening song on Her Loss, “Rich Flex,” has the Canadian rapper going viral for his “zesty” delivery of some lyrics.

Produced by Tay Keith, Vinylz, BoogzDaBeast, and FNZ, the nearly four-minute-long track finds the two lyricists going back and forth after Yung Nudy sets the scene in the intro. “Go buy a zip of weed, hit the club / Pay for ’bout ten n*ggas to get in, we crunk, lit, in this bitch, yeah,” he says at the top of the track.

Afterward, Drizzy launches into a chorus that’s since been used in thousands of TikTok videos, singing, “21, can you do somethin’ for me? / Can you hit a lil’ rich flex for me? / And 21, can you do somethin’ for me? / Drop some bars to my pussy ex for me,” as the UK-born rapper provides simple but iconic ad-libs.

All jokes aside, the “Rich N*gga Shit” hitmaker goes on to lay down some serious heat for his first verse, dropping bars like “I DM in Vanish Mode, I do that shit a lot / Took her panties off and this bitch thicker than the plot,” and “You ain’t ready to pull the trigger, don’t clutch it / I know you on your period baby, can you suck it?”

When it comes time for him to rap, Drake shows out as well, rhyming, “I’m steady pushin’ P, you n*ggas pushing PTSD / I told her ass to kiss me in the club, fuck a TMZ.”

The first-week sales projections for Her Loss reveal that the album is expected to debut at No. 1. Read more about that here, and stream “Rich Flex” on Spotify or Apple Music below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yellow diamonds in the watch, this shit cost a lot

Never send a bitch your dot, that’s how you get shot

I DM in Vanish Mode, I do that shit a lot

Took her panties off and this bitch thicker than the plot