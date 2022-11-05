Around the same time that they were celebrating their birthdays last month, Drake and 21 Savage delivered the exciting news of a joint album, expected to drop on October 28th. Unfortunately, COVID-19 got in the way, pushing the release date to this Friday (November 4).

Her Loss – a 16-track effort including just one appearance from Travis Scott – has undoubtedly got the internet talking, but now, the first-week sales projections reveal if the record is good enough for a No. 1 debut on the Billboard chart.

As HipHopNMore notes, several lyrics on the album have garnered plenty of social media attention. Most notably, “Circo Loco” finds Drake seemingly shading both Megan Thee Stallion and Kanye West, both of who have addressed the controversy.

While the Canadian rapper’s lyricism may have got him in some hot water, it’s certainly helping him and 21 do the numbers they’ll need to beat Taylor Swift for the No. 1 spot.

The Pennsylvania-born singer-songwriter shared a surprise arrival called Midnights last week, which went on to break several records and moved 1.578M album-equivalent units in the US alone. Drake and his collaborator may not be looking at numbers that high, but HDD has projected that the duo will sell 335K – 350K copies in the coming days.

.@Drake and @21savage's 'Her Loss' aiming for #1 debut on the US albums chart with 335-350K units first week, 425-450 million streams (via @HITSDD). — chart data (@chartdata) November 5, 2022

.@Drake and @21savage's 'Her Loss' breaks the record for biggest single day streams for a collaboration album in Spotify history, with over 97 million. — chart data (@chartdata) November 5, 2022

On its first day out, Her Loss did approximately 150M streams in the US and is expected to reach as high as 425 – 450M by the end of the charting week.

This weekend’s other noteworthy release came from Joji, who’s expected to land in the top five with 50K – 60K. SMITHEREENS marks the Japanese artist’s first release since his beloved Nectar album, and has been loved by listeners so far.

In other news, Kodak Black proved himself right after boasting that the first-week sales projections for his Kutthroat Bill Vol. 1 album seemed too low. Read what the Florida native’s recent project actually sold, along with the numbers for Baby Keem and Smino here.

