The industry stays on top of its numbers as it measures the success of its artists by followers, sales, spins, and the like, but not everyone believes in first-week projections. It’s common for outlets to jump ahead in sharing what an album is expected to bring in within its first seven days, but now, we find that even just two days out, estimations are already being given.

We’ve regularly reported on an artist’s first-week sales and often, the public jeers low numbers and defines wins by those who are able to tap into the higher end of the spectrum. Yet, Kodak Black isn’t simply falling in line when those projections are revealed.

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Last Friday (October 28), Kodak returned with his latest album, Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1, and by Sunday, DJ Akademiks was on Instagram stating that the record was “on pace to sell 39K first week.” The post wasn’t missing on the rapper who refuted the report.

“STILL A W ! BUT … MY ALBUM JUS CAME OUT 2 DAYS AGO ! AND TODAY A SUNDAY , ITS NO WAY A MF CAN PROJECT ITS ONLY SELLING 39K , LOL MY SH*T TOO FYE TO ONLY SELL THAT !” Kodak wrote.

“I GUARANTEE IT SELL MORE … ALSO THE STREAMING SYSTEM BEEN F*CKED UP LATELY THIS SH*T AINT USE TO BE LIKE THIS BACK THEN ! EITHER WAY I GO ITS STILL A W !!!!!”

Complaints about first-week sales reports have been ongoing, especially because it’s well-known that numbers can fluctuate tremendously as months move forward. Top-selling albums have been known to lose numbers dramatically after the first week. We’ve watched as projects move from No. 1 or 2 positions to falling off a chart altogether. Others may have low first-week sales, but a viral moment down the line can give an album new life as it charts long after its release.

“MY ALBUM THE BEST SH*T SMOKIN !” Kodak added. “PLUS NO MAJOR FEATURES , SO TO EVERYBODY WHO HEARD MY SH*T AND A SUPPORTER OF ME BUT DON’T KNOW BOUT THE MUSIC BUSINESS TRUST ME , WE WINNING !!!!”

Check out the post below.