After Taylor Swift’s surprise Midnights project blew the world away with its record-breaking first-week sales, she left NBA YoungBoy and Jeezy to settle for a spot in the top 10. Luckily, rap and R&B are fairing much better this weekend.

Today (November 5), we’re back with more numbers for your favourite artist’s new albums, including Kodak Black, Baby Keem, and Smino.

Kodak Black

The Broward County native shared his fifth studio album, Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1 at the end of October. After hearing what his first-week sales projections were at the time, he was quick to refute the numbers surfacing online.

“STILL A W! BUT… MY ALBUM JUS CAME OUT 2 DAYS AGO! AND TODAY A SUNDAY, ITS NO WAY A MF CAN PROJECT ITS ONLY SELLING 39K, LOL MY SHIT TOO FYE TO ONLY SELL THAT!” he wrote just a few days ago.

It seems Yak was at least partially right. His 19-track project went on to officially move 43K album-equivalent units, with just under 4K of those coming from pure sales.

Baby Keem

Coming shortly behind the 25-year-old is Baby Keem, who delivered the deluxe cut of his debut album, The Melodic Blue last weekend. The pglang artist has sold nearly 37K album-equivalent units (10.6K of which were reported as pure).

Seven new songs were added to the updated edition’s tracklist. Among them are “Bank Account” featuring Lil Uzi Vert and “Killstreaks” with Don Toliver. Another fan favourite is “highway 95,” which boasts an amazing sample of The Fugees “Killing Me Softly With His Song.”

Smino

As for Smino, his highly anticipated Luv 4 Rent appeared far lower on this week’s chart but still sold over 13K copies.

Users over on Reddit’s r/hiphopheads page shared some interesting stats about the latest numbers. One pointed out that Swift’s second week saw her moving 335K units (113K pure), while Lil Baby’s latest album did 80K, which is down from 113K last week.

It’s also worth noting that Quavo and Takeoff’s Only Built For Infinity Links has returned to the chart. This follows news of the latter’s tragic death on November 1st. The album has since moved 21K.

Are you surprised by any of this week’s numbers? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

