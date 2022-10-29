October has been an incredibly strong month for new hip-hop releases, and this past Friday (October 28) only saw the arrival of more.

At the top of our weekly Fire Emoji update today is Baby Keem’s “bank account” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, which landed on the former’s deluxe cut of his The Melodic Blue album.

SleazyWorld Go and G Herbo’s “Glitches” collaboration is up next, followed by Ice Spice’s latest viral track, “Bikini Bottom.”

As you may remember, the New Yorker first blew up as her catchy song “Munch (Feelin’ U)” quickly blew up online and earned her co-sign from Drake, among many other famous faces, and now, she’s proving that she’s more than just a one-hit-wonder.

Other joint releases that arrived this weekend include Smino’s “Pro Freak” with TDE’s Doechii and Fatman Scoop from his Luv 4 Rent album, as well as Boldy James and Futurewave’s “Could Be Worse” from their forthcoming release.

Another Baby Keem track that caught our attention is “highway 95,” and from Kodak Black’s fifth studio album, we’ve picked “300 Blackout.”

Westside Gunn is another artist who came through with a Fire Emoji worth album, though his link-up with A$AP Rocky and Stove God Cooks on “Shootouts In Soho” is our favourite so far.

Other noteworthy new releases come from Polo G (“Bag Talk”), Duke Deuce and ATM Richbaby (“BUCK THE SYSTEM”), Money Man (“Run Up That Bag”), as well as a posthumous arrival from Juice WRLD (“In My Head”).

Check it all out exclusively on Spotify below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.