Born Jarad Higgins, Juice WRLD brought a unique sound to the music world. His ability to drop top-charting hits that differed from the typical rap sound garnered him a wide fan base, allowing him to reach stardom quicker than other professionals.

Months after reaching the height of his popularity, the 21-year-old passed away from a drug overdose on December 8, 2019.

Nonetheless, the artist’s legacy has continued to live on through his music. Since his death, his label has dropped never-before-heard songs and projects to help his fans remember him for his talents.

Yesterday (October 29), Juice WRLD released his newest single, “In My Head.” This is the artist’s first official drop following the release of the Fighting Demons (Digital Deluxe) that his streaming platforms earlier this year.

The three-minute record, produced by Grade A Productions, featured a beat in Juice’s lane. With its somber tone and guitar strums, the rapper’s mellow voice fit perfectly as he rapped about trying to escape earth’s reality.

“They wonder why I get high as f**k/They wonder why I get high so much/Um, it’s because I’m trapped in my head too much,” he rapped.

To accompany the single, a music video was made that has already brought in over one million views in less than 24 hours. The visual consisted of several clips of the late rapper, along with different effects to give a vivid description of the lyrics

Listen to the track and watch the video below.

Quotable Lyrics

Fill My lungs with ganga

When they fill my brain with drama

From my past, I have all this trauma

Getting cash, hope the racks solve my problems