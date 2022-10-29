Bikini Bottom
- MusicIce Spice Admits She Had A Crush On SpongeBobIce Spice says that she has a crush on SpongeBob SquarePants.By Cole Blake
- MixtapesIce Spice Releases "Like...?" EPIce Spice delivers a new six-song EP, "Like...?" featuring "Munch (Feelin U)," "Bikini Bottom," and her highly-anticipated collab with Lil Tjay.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureTwitter Reacts To New Ice Spice MusicVisuals for "Bikini Bottom" reached one million views in one day.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicIce Spice & Her "Bikini Bottom" Light Up Our "Fire Emoji" Playlist UpdateNew tunes from Baby Keem, Boldy James, and Kodak Black have landed as well.By Hayley Hynes