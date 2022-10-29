Ice Spice has been on the rise ever since she dropped her single “Munch (Feelin’ U).” After the song garnered traction across social media platforms like TikTok, the Bronx native has been on everyone’s radar.

While thousands of people sang her hit record, they also wondered what else she was capable of. Quickly, social media users dug up her old releases and criticized her efforts, forcing her to redeem herself.

Yesterday (October 28), the 22-year-old dropped “Bikini Bottom,” a song she teased on TikTok a week prior. Hence the name, the rapstress featured a beat similar to that of the iconic children’s cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants.

Much like her other singles, Ice used her New York accent to spit bars about having fun and dealing with haters. “If the party not lit, then I’d rather not go/

If she feelin’ hot, then I make that b***h froze/And I get a b***h tight every time that I post,” she rapped.

Of course, social media users had to judge her newest single the same way they did her older releases. Twitter users wasted no time taking control of the subject and voicing their opinions.

While some people vibe to the out of the ordinary beat, others felt it was matched too closely with her recent pieces of work.

One person wrote, “[Not gonna lie] Ice Spice ate downnnnn on Bikini Bottom.” However, another user differed, saying, “I can’t even front. This probably the worst female rapper in history.”

Check out what people are saying below. What are your thoughts on the record?

I can’t even front . This probably the worst female rapper in history https://t.co/DytIHxc90d — Lee (@_itsjustlee) October 28, 2022

Ice spice got the girls ducking https://t.co/gfY56FEs3s — perfect woman (@didironomy) October 27, 2022

the song is called Bikini Bottom and y’all expected her to speak about inflation and social justice pic.twitter.com/oOrtQFAqHh — jay🍍 (@MUNCHRIH) October 28, 2022

bikini bottom and this mischievous ass beat… i be feeling like mr. krabs robbing the krusty krab while listening — ceo of kory (@korysverse) October 28, 2022

Idc what anyone says.. Bikini Bottom is that gworl, she’s trendy. Love that for my sister Ice Spice 😭 LIKE???

pic.twitter.com/mFCusjsJGe — ☆ (@FemaleRapGamee) October 28, 2022

Attacking Ice Spice for making bad music don’t even seem cool when we let a nigga yell “Panda” on a song for 3 minute straight have a rap career. Mediocrity has been accepted for a long time in this genre. — low vibrational tweeter (@MANlTHEDON) October 29, 2022

The way people talk about Ice Spice is gross. You don’t have to like her music but degrading her, making fun of her natural hair, saying she should just do porn…. Ew female rappers bring out the worst type of misogyny just by existing and it’s sad. — CANDACE SINCLAIRE (@delafro_) October 29, 2022

i thought we were all joking bout being ice spice stans??? pic.twitter.com/4l5a9hYMvV — marley 🍃🤎🩸 (@campbarbmarley) October 28, 2022