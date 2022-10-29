Twitter Reacts To New Ice Spice Music
Visuals for “Bikini Bottom” reached one million views in one day.
Ice Spice has been on the rise ever since she dropped her single “Munch (Feelin’ U).” After the song garnered traction across social media platforms like TikTok, the Bronx native has been on everyone’s radar.
While thousands of people sang her hit record, they also wondered what else she was capable of. Quickly, social media users dug up her old releases and criticized her efforts, forcing her to redeem herself.
Yesterday (October 28), the 22-year-old dropped “Bikini Bottom,” a song she teased on TikTok a week prior. Hence the name, the rapstress featured a beat similar to that of the iconic children’s cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants.
Much like her other singles, Ice used her New York accent to spit bars about having fun and dealing with haters. “If the party not lit, then I’d rather not go/
If she feelin’ hot, then I make that b***h froze/And I get a b***h tight every time that I post,” she rapped.
Of course, social media users had to judge her newest single the same way they did her older releases. Twitter users wasted no time taking control of the subject and voicing their opinions.
While some people vibe to the out of the ordinary beat, others felt it was matched too closely with her recent pieces of work.
One person wrote, “[Not gonna lie] Ice Spice ate downnnnn on Bikini Bottom.” However, another user differed, saying, “I can’t even front. This probably the worst female rapper in history.”
Check out what people are saying below. What are your thoughts on the record?