Latto Can’t Recite Ice Spice Lyrics & Twitter Thinks She’s Being Shady
Fans thought Latto was throwing shade at Ice Spice.
Latto found herself facing backlash this weekend after drawing a blank when asked to complete lyrics from Ice Spice’s “Bikini Bottom.”
During a red carpet event, Latto fielded questions for the press but it was one journalist that tested her knowledge of current hit records. A journalist from Billboard asked Latto to complete the following bars after Ice Spice raps, “How can I lose if I’m already chose?”
Latto seemed completely unaware of what the journalist was referring to. She asked for someone to help her immediately afterward.
Shortly after the clip spread across social media, people immediately felt as if Latto was being shady towards Ice Spice. A few fans noted that it feels unlikely that Latto doesn’t know the song since she’s active on TikTok. Ice Spice’s “Bikini Bottom” became one of the leading songs on the platform upon its release.
Despite how many tried to egg on the feud, others felt that it was a reach to think that Latto was trying to shade Ice Spice.
At this point, neither artist has addressed the viral clip or the controversy surrounding it.
Though the feud between the two feels forced, it comes at a convenient time in Ice Spice’s career. Last Friday, the Bronx Baddie dropped off her debut EP, Like…? including singles like “Munch (Feel U)” and “In Ha Mood.”
As for Latto, the Atlanta rapper is nearly a year removed from the release of her last project, 777. However, it appears that she’s preparing to unleash new music on her fans throughout this year. In late 2022, she locked in with GloRilla and the late Gangsta Boo for their single, “FTCU,” an undoubtedly infectious single that pays tribute to Memphis. She’s yet to reveal her 2023 plans but maybe we could expect a new project from her this year.