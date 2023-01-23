Latto found herself facing backlash this weekend after drawing a blank when asked to complete lyrics from Ice Spice’s “Bikini Bottom.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Latto attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

During a red carpet event, Latto fielded questions for the press but it was one journalist that tested her knowledge of current hit records. A journalist from Billboard asked Latto to complete the following bars after Ice Spice raps, “How can I lose if I’m already chose?”

Latto seemed completely unaware of what the journalist was referring to. She asked for someone to help her immediately afterward.

Shortly after the clip spread across social media, people immediately felt as if Latto was being shady towards Ice Spice. A few fans noted that it feels unlikely that Latto doesn’t know the song since she’s active on TikTok. Ice Spice’s “Bikini Bottom” became one of the leading songs on the platform upon its release.

@MUNCHRIH Latto is such an ice spice hater… she was just on that girls meat now she don’t know who she is??? ITS GIVING MUNCHHHH 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/m8I6Qs06ma — icey ❦ (@prtywspice) January 18, 2023

ice spice can make sunshine on me but latto can’t make princess diana — scorpio hottie (@khisummers) January 23, 2023

Bikini botttom doing better then another freaky song so wdgaf pic.twitter.com/r1BCGUdLGO — Isaiah 🤍 (@omgheyisaiah) January 19, 2023

Latto catches backlash after she did not know Ice Spice lyrics to Bikini Bottom. Fans believe Latto is CAP because she is allegedly on TikTok frequently — and the song is still trending on the site! Thoughts? #Trending pic.twitter.com/vlkdSZ4zG9 — BlackTeaBlog (@Iamblackteablog) January 21, 2023

Despite how many tried to egg on the feud, others felt that it was a reach to think that Latto was trying to shade Ice Spice.

I didn't know it was Latto's duty to know the lyrics of an upcoming artist… Barbz working overtime on this one cause who even knows the lyrics to bikini bottom?! Munch is that girl's biggest song and people know only the chorus 🤦 — Sinachi (@pearlzlee) January 20, 2023

how all of y’all look trying to force latto & ice spice to have beef with each other: pic.twitter.com/lDsSgTi3M8 — jay.☆ (@munch4spice) January 20, 2023

y’all (whoever it applies to) need to stop pitting ice spice and latto against each other.. there’s srsly no need for that btw im going to continue to support BOTH while y’all look crazy on the tl.

pic.twitter.com/T6XU163Yl2 — FRG ✰ (@femalerapgamee) January 19, 2023

At this point, neither artist has addressed the viral clip or the controversy surrounding it.

Though the feud between the two feels forced, it comes at a convenient time in Ice Spice’s career. Last Friday, the Bronx Baddie dropped off her debut EP, Like…? including singles like “Munch (Feel U)” and “In Ha Mood.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 06: Ice Spice visits SiriusXM Studios on October 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

As for Latto, the Atlanta rapper is nearly a year removed from the release of her last project, 777. However, it appears that she’s preparing to unleash new music on her fans throughout this year. In late 2022, she locked in with GloRilla and the late Gangsta Boo for their single, “FTCU,” an undoubtedly infectious single that pays tribute to Memphis. She’s yet to reveal her 2023 plans but maybe we could expect a new project from her this year.