Ice Spice is undeniably one of the hottest names in the game right now. Ever since the arrival of her viral single, “Munch (Feelin’ U)” last August, she’s demanded everyone’s attention through her catchy songs and charisma.

Unfortunately, she’s no stranger to her music leaking on the internet though.

Rapper Ice Spice (L) watches the New York Knicks play the Golden State Warriors in the game at Madison Square Garden on December 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Tuesday (January 10), a snippet of one of her unreleased songs began circulating on social media. The track is allegedly a collaboration with fellow Bronx rapper, Lil Tjay.

Nah this Ice Spice and Lil Tjay leak is fire 😭🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tauAEygCxH — LDE🦹🏾‍♂️™ (@KingLDE3) January 10, 2023

However, the 23-year-old caught wind of the unauthorized leak. Taking to her own Twitter account, she expresses her feelings about it. “stop leaking my sh*t lmfaooo this a bop tho,” she says in a quote tweet of the since-deleted snippet.

stop leaking my shit lmfaooo this a bop tho 😍🔥🔥 https://t.co/usddD5VCWD — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) January 10, 2023

Since the aforementioned “Munch (Feelin’ U),” the Bronx native has dropped two other highly successful singles. The first of which is yet another viral hit in “Bikini Bottom,” arriving in October last year. The SpongeBob-inspired track continues to be popular on TikTok. Her most recent and her first release of 2023, is “In Ha Mood.”

Additionally, she also appears on one of Maryland rapper B-Lovee‘s singles from last year, “One Time.” J.I the Prince of N.Y and Skillibeng feature on the posse cut as well.

Ice Spice has yet to release her debut project. However, it seems as though she’s gearing up to release a six-song EP sometime soon.

“I’m about to put out an EP. It’s about to be, like, six songs. Bikini Bottom’s on there, and then there’s some that people haven’t heard. It’s gonna be a vibe. Visuals coming with it too,” she says while appearing on the Rap Caviar podcast in November.

It will certainly be interesting to hear her first project. Hopefully it arrives in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the new snippet? Comment what you think down below. Finally, be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates and releases.