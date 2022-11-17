Ice Spice’s career is rapidly on the rise. The Bronx rapper rapper dropped her smash hit “Munch,” over the summer and hasn’t slowed down since. Following the track’s release, Ice has gone on to perform on some of the biggest stages of the year.

Earlier this month, Ice spoke to The Rap Caviar Podcast about releasing her upcoming EP. “I’m excited for this new music. I’m about to put out an EP. It’s about to be like six songs.” The budding star also gushed about her latest single. “‘Bikini Bottom’ is on there, and then there’s some that people haven’t heard. It’s about to be a vibe. Visuals coming with it, too. Yeah, a bunch of content around it. It’s lit.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Ice Spice attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Ice filmed the Rap Caviar episode alongside Doechii and Rico Nasty. As for whether or not she knew “Munch” would be a hit, Ice says it came as a surprise. “The crazy thing is, nah. You know that’s how it goes, though. Like, when I recorded the song, I was in my room again, and was just like, ‘How can I make a song real fast?’”

Ice went on to share that then lyrics just came to her. “Same thing, like you said, I didn’t wanna overthink. So it literally came out line by line. That’s why it sounds like that.” She added, “It’s not that I didn’t know it was a hit. It’s just like, I didn’t realize it would be so big. ‘Cause I feel like all the songs that I make is a hit, you know? This is like my first one that blows up. I feel like all my other songs was hits, but they didn’t blow up.”

As of this month’s, Ice Spice’s infamous debut record has racked up over 17 million views on YouTube and over 21 million streams on Spotify. Check out Ice, Rico Nasty and Doechii Rap Radar episode below.