rico nasty
- MusicRico Nasty Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore Rico Nasty's journey in the rap industry, her unique style, personal triumphs, and her estimated net worth in 2024.By Rain Adams
- Music7 Best Halloween Hip Hop Songs For 2023 Spooky SeasonHalloween is approaching and we've got seven of the best hip hop tracks that will fit right in with spooky season.By Paul Barnes
- MusicIce Spice On New EP: “I’m Excited For This”Ice was joined by Doechii and Rico Nasty during the Rap Caviar episode. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureNBA YoungBoy Dominates This Week's "Fire Emoji" PlaylistThis week's list consists of numerous features from artists like Rod Wave, Lil Baby, Drake, and many more.By Lawrencia Grose
- NewsFlo Milli's Long-Awaited Debut Album "You Still Here, Ho?" Is HereFlo Milli surprises fans with the release of her debut album days before it was scheduled to drop. By Aron A.
- NewsRico Nasty Delivers Glitchy Banger "Black Punk"Rico Nasty's energy is always impeccable.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureRico Nasty Admits She Feels Disrespected When Fans Ask Her To TwerkThe "Smack A Bitch" hitmaker called out fans who write messages on their phones asking her to twerk on stage.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsToken Shares "Pink Is Better" Featuring Rico Nasty, Benny The Butcher, JID & MoreLil Skies, YKD Jah, Digital Nas, and SAINT LYOR also make appearances on the 18-track album.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentDanny Brown Talks New Album "Quaranta," Praises Freddie Gibbs' Comedy & MoreBefore hitting the stage with Rico Nasty at Red Bull's SoundClash in Chicago, Danny Brown shares his thoughts on the match-up, his efforts in comedy, and what to expect on his next album, "Quaranta." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion, Juicy J, & More Voice Support For Rico NastyA number of artists spoke out in support of Rico Nasty on Twitter, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- LifeRico Nasty Shares Concerning Twitter Rant: “I Wish I Was Dead Just As Much As Y’all Do”The “Smack A Bitch” hitmaker revealed she regularly cries on her tour bus.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentDuke Deuce Talks "CRUNKSTAR," Memphis Legends & Origins Of Crunk & Trap MusicQuality Control's Duke Deuce is preparing to release his "crunkest" album to date. The Memphis rapper talks about his upcoming album, the possibility of a joint project with A$AP Ferg, and the best advice he ever received from P and Offset. By Aron A.
- MusicRico Nasty Jumps Into Crowd After Bottle Gets Thrown At HerRico Nasty takes matter in her own hands after a fan takes things too far.By Milca P.
- MusicDanny Brown, Rico Nasty, LVRN Locked In For Red Bull SoundClashRed Bull SoundClash returns to the United States for the first time in a decade with Danny Brown, Rico Nasty, Shelley, Westside Boogie, and more. By Aron A.
- MusicScHoolboy Q Premieres 4 New Songs During Twitch StreamScHoolboy Q previewed a batch of four new songs, with features from Rico Nasty and Alchemist, during a Twitch stream. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJuicy J Announces Deluxe Edition Of "The Hustle Continues," Drops New VideoJuicy J is releasing nine new songs for the deluxe edition of "The Hustle Continues," and the first is available now.By Cole Blake
- NewsKidd Kenn & Rico Nasty Team Up For Energetic & Braggadocios Single "Moves"Kidd Kenn's new single "Moves" comes with a dope verse from Rico Nasty.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMahalia, SiR & Brent Faiyaz Hold Down Our "R&B Season" PlaylistNew music from Jenevieve, Mahalia, and Lucky Daye for this week's R&B Season playlist. By Aron A.
- MusicRico Nasty Enlists Gucci Mane, Trippie Redd & More For "Nightmare Vacation"Rico Nasty's new project is due out this Friday.By Aron A.
- NewsKyle Shares "See You When I Am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!!" Ft. Tyga, Bryson Tiller, Rich The KidKyle is back with "See You When I am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!!," an album inspired by his quest to live his dreams.By Erika Marie
- NewsJucee Froot Unleashes "Black Sheep" Ft. A Boogie, Juicy J & MoreMemphis' own Jucee Froot is applying pressure on necks with her new mixtape "Black Sheep."By Aron A.