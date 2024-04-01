Rico Nasty Explores The Realms Of Dance With Boys Noize On New EP "HARDCORE DR3AMZ"

Rico Nasty is an underrated female MC in today's hip-hop landscape. She likes to lean into the experimental side of the genre at times, but also has no problems going conventional either. Releasing music since 2016, the Maryland artist last put out a project in 2022 with Las Ruinas. She has been dropping some singles since that time, but her feature game is what continues to really impress as of late. Some of her standouts include "Ain't No Way" from Denzel Curry's Melt My Eyez See Your Future and "Pop" from BLUE LIPS. This past weekend, Rico Nasty made a small return with a new EP HARDCORE DR3AMZ.

For this three-song offering, Rico is working with an international friend of hers. Boys Noize, a German electronic and dance producer, has made tracks with her in the past called "Girl Crush" and "Money." So, this marks the first time these two opposite talents have clashed for a project of any kind. We believe that this could be a route that Rico could do well in on a full listen.

Read More: Orlando Brown Claims Meek Mill Is A "Gay Rapper" Following Diddy Lawsuit

Listen To HARDCORE DR3AMZ By Rico Nasty & Boys Noize

The up-tempo production matches the wild energy of the "Smack A B****" MC to a tee. Up until HARDCORE DR3AMZ's release, the duo teased the project with one track being the opener "Arintintin." She had a lot of fun making this laid-back EP, especially the closer "H.O.T." Rico spoke with Hypebeast, saying, "Let the haters know something and give the lurkers a show! Making this was so refreshing and reminded me that everything doesn’t have to be so serious all the time."

What are your thoughts on this brand-new EP, HARCORE DR3AMZ, by Rico Nasty and Boys Noize? Is this the rapper's most experimental project of his career, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward and why? Which song are you choosing as the best from this EP? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Rico Nasty. Finally, stay with us for everything the most informative project posts throughout the week.

HARDCORE DR3AMZ Tracklist:

Arintintin Vvgina H.O.T.

Read More: Drake Fuels Beef Rumors With Travis Scott By "Shooting" At La Flame Head Prop During "MELTDOWN" Performance

[Via]