Rico Nasty Drops Banger Lead Single "TEETHSUCKER (YEA3x)"

Rico Nasty has been one of the more unique acts in hip-hop for a while now. She's primarily been a rapper for her entire career, but she has also brought in a lot of external influence, most notably from the metal scene. That metal influence may have been why she opted to signed with Fueled By Ramen ahead of her next album. Fueled By Ramen is a record label owned by Warner Music Group that became popular in the 2000s for their collection of prominent pop-punk groups. Fall Out Boy, Twenty One Pilots, and Paramore are among the acts who previously (or currently) call Fueled By Ramen their home. Now, Rico Nasty is the latest to do so. She also announced LETHAL, her upcoming third album and first on the label. "TEETHSUCKER (YEA3x)" is the lead single from the album, and it's a banger.