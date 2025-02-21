Rico Nasty Drops Banger Lead Single "TEETHSUCKER (YEA3x)"

Rico Nasty has been one of the more unique acts in hip-hop for a while now. She's primarily been a rapper for her entire career, but she has also brought in a lot of external influence, most notably from the metal scene. That metal influence may have been why she opted to signed with Fueled By Ramen ahead of her next album. Fueled By Ramen is a record label owned by Warner Music Group that became popular in the 2000s for their collection of prominent pop-punk groups. Fall Out Boy, Twenty One Pilots, and Paramore are among the acts who previously (or currently) call Fueled By Ramen their home. Now, Rico Nasty is the latest to do so. She also announced LETHAL, her upcoming third album and first on the label. "TEETHSUCKER (YEA3x)" is the lead single from the album, and it's a banger.
"TEETHSUCKER" features a lot of the energy one would expect from a Rico Nasty track, with a rocking, guitar-heavy instrumental over some loud 808s. Rico delivers a typically big performance, with her personality shining through. She flows effortlessly with her exaggerated vocal tones that evoke the feeling of listening to a pop-punk act from a previous era, though she sounds good doing it, unlike other attempts at marrying the two sounds. Lyrically, she's mostly bragging about where she's at, and it works because of her charisma on tracks like these. Overall, "TEETHSUCKER" is a very strong showcase of exactly what to look for from Rico Nasty's upcoming third album. Give it a listen below.
Rico Nasty - "TEETHSUCKER (YEA3x)"
Quotable Lyrics:
Let me kick back, let me spit facts
B*****s all caps like big a** words
I'm gettin' money, curvin' nerds
I got a house up in the burbs
But still pop out, lookin' disturbed
Basic h**s get on my nerves
You did it worse, I did it first