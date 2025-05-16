Rico Nasty Gets "LETHAL" On Anthemic New Album

BY Alexander Cole
Rico Nasty is known for delivering aggressive bangers and that is exactly what she is doing on her new album "LETHAL."

Rico Nasty is an artist who has been known to drop some truly incredible tracks over the years. Moreover, her albums are always quality as well. They are short, sweet, to the point and are all killer no filler.

Having said that, fans have been eager for new album LETHAL which has been teased over the course of a few months now. Overall, the lead singles for this album have taken some different tones. On one hand, you have songs that do the aggressive rap metal sound. Meanwhile, you have other tracks that focus more on melody.

Now that LETHAL is here, we can see that Rico Nasty has some melodies, but she is mainly leaning onto that aggressive style that she is mainly known for. This project is filled to the brim with bangers. There are some amazing tracks here and they come with some energetic beats that are match by Rico's flows all the way throughout.

If you are a fan of Rico Nasty, then this album will most definitely fall in line with your expectations. However, if rock/metal fusions of rap are not your thing, this may not be for you. Regardless, if you are genuinely curious about the album, then you should absolutely be giving it a listen.

Rico's artistic evolution has been a lot of fun to track and we cannot wait to hear more from her. For now, however, we will let this album to sit with us.

Read More: Rico Nasty Gets Surprisingly Melodic On New Single "On The Low"

Rico Nasty - LETHAL

Tracklist:

  1. WHO WANT IT
  2. TEETHSUCKER (YEA3x)
  3. ON THE LOW
  4. PINK
  5. BUTTERFLY KISSES
  6. EAT ME!
  7. SOUL SNATCHER
  8. GRAVE
  9. SON OF A GUN
  10. SMOKE BREAK
  11. CRASH
  12. CAN'T WIN EM ALL
  13. SAY WE DID
  14. YOU COULD NEVER
  15. SMILE

Read More: Rico Nasty Drops Banger Lead Single "TEETHSUCKER (YEA3x)"

