Rico Nasty Gets Surprisingly Melodic On New Single "On The Low"

BY Elias Andrews 75 Views
LethalLethal
Rico Nasty is gearing up for something big on her new album and her second single, "On the Low," is a brief glimpse of it.

Rico Nasty is all about aggression. She has the raucous personality and the imposing voice to go places that her musical peers could only dream of. The rapper's idiosyncrasies tend to overshadow her musical range, however. Rico Nasty returns with the second single from her upcoming album, LETHAL, and it's a far cry from bangers like "SMACK A B*TCH" or even the first single, "TEETHSUCKER." She decided to go for a more melodic sound for "On the Low," and it works surprisingly well. Rico Nasty is not an artist who is widely known for her singing, but she proves she can easily carry a tune here.

"On the Low" is indebted to the music of Doja Cat. One could easily hear this and determine that Rico Nasty wanted to create her own version of Doja's "Agora Hills" There are even points in the song where the rapper's cadence or ad-libs sound indebted to her "Tia Tamera" collaborator. It's not a bad thing. It's actually impressive how good Nasty's approximation is. Plus, the rapper puts her own eccentric spin on this hyperpop sound. "Hit it from the bike, I ride like a bike. No toys, lil' tike, we takin' our time," she raps.
"We don't pillow talk, I just use it to bite. Wrist up, baby, I shine." Nasty is going for something much more expansive on her new album, and we're excited to see how "On the Low" fits into the overall vision.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Rico Nasty Channels Doja Cat On Her Latest Song

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, when it's bedtime, that mean give me head time
I baguette mine, dress him up and flex mine
He so damn fine, beat the rest like deadlines
Going through my phone a no-no, you on fed time

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
