Rico Nasty Gets Surprisingly Melodic On New Single "On The Low"

Rico Nasty is all about aggression. She has the raucous personality and the imposing voice to go places that her musical peers could only dream of. The rapper's idiosyncrasies tend to overshadow her musical range, however. Rico Nasty returns with the second single from her upcoming album, LETHAL, and it's a far cry from bangers like "SMACK A B*TCH" or even the first single, "TEETHSUCKER." She decided to go for a more melodic sound for "On the Low," and it works surprisingly well. Rico Nasty is not an artist who is widely known for her singing, but she proves she can easily carry a tune here.

"On the Low" is indebted to the music of Doja Cat. One could easily hear this and determine that Rico Nasty wanted to create her own version of Doja's "Agora Hills" There are even points in the song where the rapper's cadence or ad-libs sound indebted to her "Tia Tamera" collaborator. It's not a bad thing. It's actually impressive how good Nasty's approximation is. Plus, the rapper puts her own eccentric spin on this hyperpop sound. "Hit it from the bike, I ride like a bike. No toys, lil' tike, we takin' our time," she raps.

"We don't pillow talk, I just use it to bite. Wrist up, baby, I shine." Nasty is going for something much more expansive on her new album, and we're excited to see how "On the Low" fits into the overall vision.

Rico Nasty Channels Doja Cat On Her Latest Song

Quotable Lyrics: