9lives Produces An Ethereal Jersey Club Piece With "My Way" Featuring Rico Nasty & Kanii

The idiosyncratic New Zealand talent is back.

9lives, one of the more popular underground producers going today, has a new breakup single out this weekend called "my way." It features the ever so talented and versatile Rico Nasty, as well as frequent collaborator of the New Zealand native, Kanii. The 20-year-old really likes what he has here with "my way," especially when it comes to Ms. Nasty's portions. "Rico killed her verse and hook. It feels to me that she's talking about her ex, and that nothing is going to get in her way of moving on. I think that it's empowering for anyone who's going through something right now." This is 9lives' latest single, as it follows up on his collaboration with Kanii and Anycia on "I DID IT" back in August.

The song is catchy thanks to both of his guest's melodies, but also because of the beat. Here, 9lives lays down a Jersey club instrumental that's tender and light on its feet. That quality is brought out thanks to its softer drum patterns and ethereal background. The layers continue from there, though. 9lives includes synths that sound like ones from Minecraft or some other indie sandbox game. Overall, he has been dropping a lot lately, so there is some hope that an album is imminent. Nothing has been announced yet though, so we are just going to have to wait and see. But he does have a tour coming up. According to a press release, he will be starting his trek in Hamburg, Germany on November 30. Kanii is joining 9lives and the #BLUE tour will run through December 17.

