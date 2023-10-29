Trippie Redd Remixes Kanii’s New Single, “sins (let me in)”

Trippie Redd is certainly one of the most versatile and idiosyncratic artists from the SoundCloud rap era, and it's a skill that he keeps showing off. Following his recent EKKSTACY collab "Problems," this new track featuring him is an even more creative, genre-fusing, and fresh-sounding offering: his remix of "sins (let me in)" by Kanii. While he's a relatively unknown artist in the mainstream, don't let that fool you; he hit upon a very interesting blend of slowed-down Jersey club, electronic ambiance, melodic R&B-style performances, and an overall woozy atmosphere. As such, this is an environment in which the Ohio artist feels right at home, and could've landed on his recently released A Love Letter To You 5.

In fact, it's hard to think of someone who would've fit this song's particular vibe more than Trippie Redd. After all, his strained but ear-grabbing cadence makes dreamy or psychedelic soundscapes reveal their true nature, as he fits them almost perfectly every time. However, from a lyrical and structural standpoint, "sins (let me in)" is nothing too remarkable, at least when compared to the innovation on display in the production. It's a lustful song about longing and about finally giving into these desires, despite the consequences they may hold. As such, these two artist clearly focus more on crafting a mood and an emotion more than a narrative, and either approach has something unique that the other can't replicate.

Read More: Trippie Redd Clarifies “30K Rappers” Comments, Says They Were Specifically About Tekashi 6ix9ine

Kanii's "sins (let me in)" Remix By Trippie Redd: Stream

As such, Kanii and Trippie Redd figured out that there's more than one way to strike gold, and their adherence to their strengths ended up paying off. For someone who wants less division in the game, these genre blends are par the course for the "Taking A Walk" hitmaker, and we can't wait to see where Kanii goes from here. If you haven't heard "sins (let me in)" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service, and if or once you have, let us know what you think about it down there in the comments section. Also, check out some standout lines from the song below. As always, stay logged into HNHH for more great music releases this week.

Quotable Lyrics

'Cause I can change your life (Oh, yeah)

I can give you everything you've wanted

So keep me in your mind, girl, and everything is fine

'Cause we've been through everything, woah

Read More: Trippie Redd Apologizes For Cheating On Skye Morales