EKKSTACY And Trippie Redd Fight Right At Home Together Talking About Their “Problems”

At HNHH we are always excited when we get the opportunity to cover a brand new artist. Today is one of those days, as we get to finally introduce a soon-to-be mainstay on the site, EKKSTACY. The reason we are talking about him is because he has just put out a brand new single, "problems." It features heavyweight emo rapper and singer, Trippie Redd. Additionally, from what we know, EKKSTACY has not been featured on other rappers' songs or albums, so this is a first for him.

The track is just over two minutes long and features a simple song structure formula. A chorus and two verses, one from each artist. This is EKKSTACY's first new piece of music in over a year. It comes after his album from last year, misery, a ten-track listen featuring one of his bigger songs, "im so happy." He also has his debut project, NEGATIVE, which came out in 2021. This effort got fans to take notice of the Canadian post-punk and indie rock singer.

Listen To "Problems" From EKKSTACY And Trippie Redd

EKKSTACY has not been making music for that long, only starting to release songs on streaming back during the pandemic. Born in 2002, the young multi-talent still has plenty of time and room for growth, which is very exciting. Nabbing a feature from a big-time rapper who has familiarity with these genres is going to bring even more attention to him. EKKSTACY's raw and desolate sounds are ones that are very popular and should resonate with fans. Give his new track a listen above!

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new single, "problems," from EKKSTACY and Trippie Redd? Will hearing this song make you check out more music from EKKSTACY? If you have listened to him before, which songs are his best? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'd rather not let go

It's better to not know

The things that you so deeply wanna hear

I gave you all my soul

Will never let you go

My days without you are the only thing I fear

